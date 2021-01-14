Ricochet WWE contract rumors & speculation

There continues to be a lot of rumors and speculation on Ricochet’s WWE future.

It’s now believed that Ricochet still has not signed a new contract with WWE, according to Wrestling Observer Live. He originally inked his three-year deal in January 2018, and it’s believed that the contract is expiring soon.

The RAW Superstar is often featured on WWE Main Event these days, but rarely gets booked in wins on Monday nights. He recently feuded with Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION on RAW, but nothing has really come of that storyline. Ricochet has not been featured on a pay-per-view or special event since WWE Super ShowDown in February 2020, where he lost to then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. His last pay-per-view appearance before that was the 2020 Royal Rumble Match.

It was reported back in September that a certain WWE talent had decided not to re-sign with the company once their current contract expired. No name was attached to the report, but speculation was that it was about Ricochet. He took to Twitter that same week in September and dismissed the rumors.

Ricochet defeated Drew Gulak on last week’s Main Event episode. Before that he lost to Ali on the December 28 RAW show.

