Rahne Victoria



Real Name: Rahne McIntire

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: March 16, 1994

Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa

Resides: St. Louis, Missouri

Pro Debut: March 18, 2017

Trained By: Elgin Training System & Dynamo Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Spinebuster

Biography

– Rahne earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Iowa State University & also holds a job in the field in St. Louis, Missouri.

– Rahne has garnered the nickname the Empress of Evil.

– March 18, 2017, Rahne lost her debut match to Savanna Stone at a MIW Event.

– January 6, 2018, Rahne defeated Allie Kat & Savanna Stone in a 3-Way at PWCS the ’17 Mega Ticket.

– January 27th, Rahne competed in a 4-Way Scramble for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– May 26th, Rahne challenged Savanna Stone for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– August 3rd, Rahne won a No DQ 3-Way to become the inaugural Dynamo Pro Women’s Title.

– August 25th, Rahne defended the Dynamo Pro Women’s Title against Sophie King.

– September 15th, Rahne defeated Savanna Stone for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– October 5th, Rahne lost to Brooke Valentine in the first round of the 3XW Queen of Des Moines Tournament.

– November 18th, Rahne defended the Dynamo Pro Women’s Title against Savanna Stone.

– December 8th, Rahne lost to Miss Monica for the vacant BCW Queen of the Ring Title.

– January 26, 2019, Rahne retained the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title against Heather Reckless.

– March 30th, Rahne lost the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title to Savanna Stone in a Steel Cage.

– April 19th, Rahne defeated Amazing Maria at Girl Fight Midnight 3.

– May 3rd, Rahne lost in a first round 3-Way of the MTW Making Town Classic Tournament ’19.

– June 20th, Rahne defended the Dynamo Pro Women’s Title against Savanna Stone.

– July 28th, Rahne defeated Savanna Stone for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– October 19th, Rahne retained the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title against Billie Starkz.

– December 14th, Rahne competed in a 6-Way at SHINE 64.

– February 1, 2020, Rahne defended the Dynamo Pro Women’s Title against Hayley Shadows.

– February 12th, Rahne retained the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title against Katalina Perez.

– February 16th, Rahne competed in a 5-Way Elimination for the LLT Women’s Title.

– June 27th, Rahne defended the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title against Skye Blue.

– October 16th, Rahne challenged Skye Blue for the CSW Women’s Title.