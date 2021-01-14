Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – Angle of the Year

2020 Year End Awards: Angle of the Year

Omega/Don Callis (24%, 98 Votes)

Reigns as the Tribal Chief (16%, 64 Votes)

Bayley turns on Sasha Banks (11%, 47 Votes)

Alexa Bliss joins The Fiend (11%, 46 Votes)

McIntyre’s rise to the main event (8%, 34 Votes)

Sting debuts for AEW (7%, 27 Votes)

Orton betrays Edge giving him conchairto (4%, 18 Votes)

Otis & Mandy (4%, 17 Votes)

MJF lashes Cody (2%, 10 Votes)

RETRIBUTION (2%, 9 Votes)

EVIL joins Bullet Club (2%, 8 Votes)

Pat McAfee trying to disband UE (2%, 8 Votes)

Hangman leaves The Elite (2%, 7 Votes)

Sammy Guevara vs. Golf Carts (1%, 5 Votes)

Murphy dates Mysterio’s daughter (1%, 5 Votes)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (1%, 4 Votes)

Eric Young destroys Impact (1%, 3 Votes)

Gargano and Candice turn on Ciampa (0%, 2 Votes)

PAST WINNERS:

2019: The Fiend appears

2018: Becky Lynch’s rise to super stardom

2015: Rollins cashes in at WrestleMania

2014: Dixie Carter goes thru a table