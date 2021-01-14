Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – Angle of the Year
Omega/Don Callis (24%, 98 Votes)
Reigns as the Tribal Chief (16%, 64 Votes)
Bayley turns on Sasha Banks (11%, 47 Votes)
Alexa Bliss joins The Fiend (11%, 46 Votes)
McIntyre’s rise to the main event (8%, 34 Votes)
Sting debuts for AEW (7%, 27 Votes)
Orton betrays Edge giving him conchairto (4%, 18 Votes)
Otis & Mandy (4%, 17 Votes)
MJF lashes Cody (2%, 10 Votes)
RETRIBUTION (2%, 9 Votes)
EVIL joins Bullet Club (2%, 8 Votes)
Pat McAfee trying to disband UE (2%, 8 Votes)
Hangman leaves The Elite (2%, 7 Votes)
Sammy Guevara vs. Golf Carts (1%, 5 Votes)
Murphy dates Mysterio’s daughter (1%, 5 Votes)
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (1%, 4 Votes)
Eric Young destroys Impact (1%, 3 Votes)
Gargano and Candice turn on Ciampa (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 412
PAST WINNERS:
2019: The Fiend appears
2018: Becky Lynch’s rise to super stardom
2015: Rollins cashes in at WrestleMania
2014: Dixie Carter goes thru a table