Notes on AJ Styles and Nikki Bella

– AJ Styles on Shinsuke Nakamura:

“He is more than capable of doing what needs to be done to be the Universal Champion. I know him, I know him well. The guy can get after it and there is no doubt that this guy is legit.He is not just some guy from Japan. He is more than just that– he’s Shinsuke Nakamura. He’s unbelievable and he’s been unbelievable wherever he’s been. So, like I said, he is more than capable of being the WWE Universal Champion.”

– “While speaking on the Pretty Big Deal podcast, Nikki Bella discussed her interest in joining the WWE Creative Team. He said “I mean, I would love — there’s times that — because Brie’s husband [Daniel Bryan] is a part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on creative stuff and I’ve always thought in the back of my head like, ‘I would really like to do that for the women’ because I’ve lived it as a WWE Superstar but also, I’m a fan. So it’s like, I feel like I know what the people want and then I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. So, it would be a lot of fun to be on creative.”