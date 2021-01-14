Moxie Mollie



Real Name: Samantha Simon

Date of Birth: October 17, 1987

Hometown: Hammond, Indiana

Pro Debut: April 2, 2016

Finishing Move: Eat Defeat

Biography

– Mollie is the wife of Maverick Cage.

– Mollie is the co-host of Ring the Belle.

– May 27, 2017, Mollie challenged Renee Van Peebles for the CTW Women’s Title.

– February 17, 2018, Mollie defeated Paloma Starr at CSW Escape.

– March 24th, Mollie defeated Bobby Bluze at SCW Mayhem.

– April 29th, Mollie competed in the Luna Vachon Memorial Battle Royal.

– May 18th, Mollie defeated Laynie Luck at SCW Retaliation.

– July 28th, Mollie lost to Beau Anderson in the first round of the SCW Genesis Title Tournament.

– August 19th, Mollie defeated Angel for the vacant PWK Ladies Title.

– September 22nd, Mollie defeated Maverick Cage at SCW Dissension 6.

– October 6th, Mollie defended the PWK Ladies Title against Sadie Vanderkammp.

– November 24th, Mollie retained the PWK Prime Ladies Title against KO Kendra via Double Count Out.

– February 23, 2019, Mollie defeated Sierra at SCW Rampage.

– April 28th, Mollie competed in the Luna Vachon Memorial Cup ’19 Battle Royal.

– June 16th, Mollie lost to Shawna Reed in the first round of the BEW International Grand Prix ’19.

– November 30th, Mollie defeated Kira Chimera at BEW Empire Fights Back 6.

– December 14th, Mollie & Maverick Cage lost to Julia Hart & Devon Monroe at GLCW Season’s Beatings.