Marti Daniels



Real Name: Danielle Martino Hardy

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Sierra, Washington

Resides: Utah

Pro Debut: April 2012

Trained By: UCW Training Center

Finishing Move: The Marti Gras

Biography

– Marti is a advocate for bodybuilding, she also has a background in volleyball & basketball.

– Marti has garnered the nickname One Tall Glass of Whoop Ass & also uses the ring name Miss Marti.

– December 13, 2018, Marti was a tryout at the WWE Performance Center.