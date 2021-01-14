Notes on Madison Rayne and Lita

– PWInsider reports that Hard to Kill this weekend will be the last appearance for Madison Rayne in Impact Wrestling. As previously reported in December, Rayne is exiting the company as she has accepted a full-time job that is not part of the wrestling industry.

– On her Twitch stream last night, Lita revealed that she did not want to go through with the Live Sex Celebration segment with Edge in 2006.

She was told she would be fired if she didn’t go through with it. A lot of the guys in the back including Edge & John Cena tried to stop it, but WWE went ahead with it anyway, because Vince McMahon liked it.

Lita says this is why left WWE when her contract was up afterwards. She also feels this is why she was buried on her way out of the company in Late 2006