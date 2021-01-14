KiLynn King



Real Name:

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: May 4, 1996

Hometown: Painesville, Ohio

Resides: Florida

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: Team 3D Academy

Finishing Move: Shining Wizard

Biography

– King has the nicknames of Queen of Crazy & The King of Women’s Wrestling.

– July 21, 2018, King competed in a Elimination 3-Way for the GW Women’s Title against Sofi Castillo (c) & Skyler Moore.

– August 25th, King defeated Skyler Moore at IGNITE Ready for War.

– September 1st, King competed in a Elimination 3-Way for the GW Women’s Title against Sofi Castillo (c) & Lexi Gomez.

– December 15th, King challenged Trish Adora for the GCW Women’s Title.

– December 18th, King defeated Jason Dugan at PW2.0 Season’s Beatings.

– February 17, 2019, Pretty Hurts (King & Amy Rose) lost to TECH (Mike Monroe & TC Read) in the first round of the FEST Love Cup ’19.

– February 26th, King defeated Robyn Reid for the PW2.0 Women’s Title.

– March 19th, King retained the title against Kaci Lennox.

– March 30th, King competed in a 3-Way for the Elev8 Pro Title against Skyler Moore (c) & Robyn Reid.

– April 20th, King defeated Leva Bates at GCW 6.

– May 2nd, King competed in a 3-Way for the FTPW Ladies Title against Brandi Lauren (c) & Lindsay Snow.

– June 4th, King lost the PW2.0 Women’s Title to Sawyer Wreck in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– August 4th, King challenged Anna Diaz for the GWA Women’s Title.

– September 14th, King challenged Kaci Lennox for the IGNITE Women’s Title.

– October 4th, King lost the FEW Flares Title to Roxy Rouge.

– October 12th, King defeated Rocky Radley at RONIN 23.

– November 3rd, King competed in a 4-Way Ladder match for the FEST Wrestling Title.

– February 8, 2020, King lost to Madi Maxx in the finals of the QOC Queen’s Ransom Tournament.

– February 15th, King retained the GCW Women’s Title against Avery Taylor.

– February 16th, King & Beastly lost to The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) in the first round of the FEST Love Cup ’20.

– May 26th, King lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.

– May 27th, King lost to Christi Jaynes on AEW Dark.

– June 14th, King competed in a 4-Way for the vacant GWA Women’s Title.

– June 23rd, King lost to Mel on AEW Dark.

– June 25th, King & Skyler Moore lost to Brandi Rhodes & Allie on AEW Dark.

– July 2nd, King & Kenzie Page lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite.

– July 15th, King lost to Diamante on AEW Dark.

– July 29th, King lost to Abadon on AEW Dark.

– August 13th, King lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– September 2nd, King lost to Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– September 10th, King lost to Serena Deeb on AEW Dark.

– October 7th, King lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– October 14th, King lost to Brandi Rhodes on AEW Dark.

– October 21st, King lost to Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite.

– October 27th, King & Savannah Evans lost to Diamante & Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– November 3rd, King defeated Lei’D Tapa on AEW Dark.

– November 17th, King lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– November 24th, King defeated Rache Chanel on AEW Dark.

– December 1st, King defeated Katalina Perez on AEW Dark.

– December 15th, King lost to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark.

– December 22nd, King lost to Alex Gracia on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, King & Tesha Price lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.