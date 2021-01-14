Jewells Malone

Real Name: Michelle Cooper

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 28

Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario (Canada)

Pro Debut: August 2011

Trained By: Rob Fuego

Finishing Move: The Crown Jewells

Biography

– Malone has garnered the nicknames Little Miss Perfect & The Girl You Love to Hate. She has also used the ring names Princess Peach, Ms. Shelle & Iona Trailer.

– January 14, 2012, Malone defeated Seleziya Sparx to win the vacant PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– June 2nd, Malone defeated Xandra Bale in the SCW Young Stars vs. Pro Stars Series.

– July 28th, Malone defended the PWA Elite Women’s Title against Xandra Bale.

– September 22nd, Malone retained the PWA Elite Women’s Title against Gabriella Vanderpool.

– September 28th, Malone challenged Jodi D’Milo for the OCW Women’s Title.

– November 10th, Malone defended the recently won CCW Ladies Title against Gabriella Vanderpool.

– December 7th, Malone retained the PWA Elite Women’s Title against Kaitlin Diemond.

– February 22, 2013, Malone would lose the PWA Elite Women’s Title to Gabriella Vanderpool.

– March 2nd, Malone competed in a 6-Way Barbed Wire Ropes match for the vacant DFC Title.

– August 9th, Malone defeated Nyla Rose at the WSU Secret Show.

– August 10th, Malone competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble.

– October 11th, Malone lost to Shanna in the semi-finals of the WSU International J-Cup.

– November 2nd, Malone competed in a 4-Way Gauntlet for the PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– November 15th, Malone lost to Matthew Palmer in the first round of the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow.

– January 12, 2014, Malone competed in a 3-Way for the DFC Youngblood Title.

– May 10th, Malone & Danny Havoc lost to Mickie Knuckles & Matt Tremont in the quarter finals of the WSU Queen & King of the Ring ’14.

– June 28th, Malone lost to ThunderKitty in the first round of the IWA Mid-South Queen of the Death Match Tournament ’14 in a Barbed Wire Dog Collar match.

– July 26th, Malone competed in the JCW Unlucky 13 Juggalos Bring the Weapons Royal Rumble.

– August 3rd, Malone challenged EZE for the DFC Title.

– August 10th, Malone competed in a 4-Way for the vacant PWE Flame Title.

– November 23rd, Malone challenged Xandra Bale for the PWE Flame Title.

– July 25, 2015, Malone defeated Jesse Amato in a Death match at JCW Oddball Brawl.

– November 28th, Malone defeated Xandra Bale for the PWE Flame Title.

– December 5th, Malone challenged Kaitlin Diemond for the CW Women’s Title.

– February 27, 2016, Malone defended the PWE Flame Title against Sassy Stephie.

– March 5th, Malone challenged Xandra Bale for the APW Women’s Title.

– March 6th, Malone lost the CCW Ladies Title to Ingrid Isley.

– April 17th, Malone retained the PWE Flame Title in a 3-Way.

– May 15th, Malone lost to Kat Von Heez for the vacant RCW Women’s Title.

– July 1st, Malone lost the PWE Flame Title to Stacy Thibault.

– August 27th, Malone challenged Amarah for the DOA UK Women’s Title.

– September 4th, Malone defeated LeAnne Darwin in a Hardcore Steel Cage match at BEW Cage Warfare 2.

– April 15, 2017, Malone challenged Dash Bison for the APW Women’s Title.

– May 21st, Malone challenged Angel Blue for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– July 7th, Malone lost to Kikyo at RISE 3.

– October 7th, Malone challenged Kira for the Rogue Women Warriors Title.

– November 10th, Malone defeated Hawlee Layne at RISE 5.

– March 31, 2018, Malone challenged KC Spinelli for the APW Women’s Title.

– November 18th, Malone competed in a 3-Way for the PWE Flame Title.

– May 5, 2019, Malone won the PWE Flame Title by winning a 3-Way Roller Derby Lumberjill match.

– June 30th, Malone defended the PWE Flame Title against Leah Vaughan.

– December 27th, Malone won a 4-Way Elimination to win the PWE Eclipse Cup.

– March 1, 2020, Malone defended the PWE Flame Title against Jessika Black.