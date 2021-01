Jess Barnes

Real Name: Jessica Barnes

Date of Birth: September 26

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: The Dojo & DDA Academy

Finishing Move: Knockout Punch

Biography

– Jess “Brawl ‘N” Barnes uses the nickname the Plus Size Knockout, Wild Card Miss Myrtle & the Big Belly Goddess.

– Jess is a amateur fighter & boxer.

– October 2, 2018, Jess Barnes first appeared in wrestling for the promotion Girl Fight!, where she showed off her boxing ability.