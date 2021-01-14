December
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Aspen, Colorado
Resides: Chicago, Illinois
Pro Debut: March 2006
Trained By: Pro Championship Wrestling
Finishing Move: The Cold Shoulder
NOTES
– December is a former pinup model & currently a poet. She has appeared in The Cabinet of Heed, The Molotov Cocktail, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the Chicago Tribune, Dark Marrow, Rhythm & Bones YANYR Anthology, Pussy Magic Lit, Riggwelter Press & Coffin Bell among others.
– December has wrestled for various Promotions including Pro Championship Wrestling, Chicagoland Pro Wrestling. DREAMWAVE Pro Wrestling, Vanguard Wrestlign All-star Alliance, WAR Pro Wrestling, GALLI Lucha Libre, New Breed Wrestling Alliance, and Midwest Championship Wrestling.