December



Height: 5’3″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Aspen, Colorado

Resides: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: March 2006

Trained By: Pro Championship Wrestling

Finishing Move: The Cold Shoulder

NOTES

– December is a former pinup model & currently a poet. She has appeared in The Cabinet of Heed, The Molotov Cocktail, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the Chicago Tribune, Dark Marrow, Rhythm & Bones YANYR Anthology, Pussy Magic Lit, Riggwelter Press & Coffin Bell among others.

– December has wrestled for various Promotions including Pro Championship Wrestling, Chicagoland Pro Wrestling. DREAMWAVE Pro Wrestling, Vanguard Wrestlign All-star Alliance, WAR Pro Wrestling, GALLI Lucha Libre, New Breed Wrestling Alliance, and Midwest Championship Wrestling.