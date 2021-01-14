Alexia Nicole



Real Name:

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 108 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 15, 1996

Hometown: Woodbridge, Ontario (Canada)

Pro Debut: July 1, 2013

Trained By: Squared Circle Training

Finishing Move: Dyslexia

Biography

– Alexia is currently studying Criminology at York University in Toronto.

– Alexia has garnered the nickname Bubblegum Princess.

– July 1, 2013, Alexia teamed with Cody 45 in a losing effort to Angelina Love & Marcus Marquez at Tigerfest ’13.

– September 28th, Alexia challenged Beautiful Beaa for the PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– November 2nd, Alexia lost to Jasmin in the PWA Quest for Glory Clock.

– July 13, 2014, Alexia defeated Cherry Bomb at SCW Summer Showdown.

– October 4th, Team Barely Legal (Alexia & Jasmin) defeated The Social Network (Heidi Lovelace & Annie Social) at AIW Girls Night Out 14.

– December 26th, Team Barely Legal & Veda Scott defeated The Social Network & Tessa Blanchard at AIW Charge it to the Hills.

– February 21, 2015, Alexia defeated Jasmin at the AAW Vanguard Auditions.

– March 28th, Alexia competed in a 3-Way for the PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– October 24th, Alexia defeated Beautiful Beaa for the PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– November 8th, Alexia competed in a 4-Way for the vacant SCW Premier Title.

– December 4th, Alexia defended the PWA Elite Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– January 16, 2016, Alexia competed in a 3-Way for the APW Women’s Title.

– February 20th, Alexia defended the PWA Elite Women’s Title against Dominique Fabiano.

– April 23rd, Alexia lost the PWA Elite Women’s Title to Beautiful Beaa in a 3-Way.

– June 25th, Alexia would challenge Beautiful Beaa for the PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– October 16th, Alexia defeated Rosemary at GPW Fall Brawl in Greektown.

– January 21, 2017, Alexia defeated Beautiful Beaa for the PWA Elite Women’s Title.

– May 26th, Alexia challenged Shotzi Blackheart for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– September 9th, Alexia defeated Dash Bison for the APW Women’s Title.

– October 28th, Alexia lost the APW Women’s Title to KC Spinelli.

– November 25th, Alexia defeated Jody Threat at SMASH Rumble at the Border.

– May 11, 2018, Alexia & Xandra Bale lost to Jenny Rose & Tenille Dashwood at NJPW/ROH War of the Worlds.

– August 24th, Alexia challenged Vanessa Kraven for the NCW Femmes Fatales International Title.

– December 16th, Alexia challenged Jazz for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– January 19, 2019, Alexia challenged KC Spinelli for the APW Women’s Title.

– March 24th, Alexia challenged Jazz for the NWA World Women’s Title in a Best two out of three falls match.

– April 26th, Alexia competed in a Gauntlet for C4 Underground Title.

– April 29th, Alexia lost to Jordynne Grace on Impact Wrestling.

– May 10th, Alexia defeated Violet Lee at BW Break the Wall Down.

– July 20th, Alexia lost to Madison Rayne on Impact Wrestling.

– July 21st, Alexia competed in a 7-Way Elimination for the A1 Outer Limits Title.

– August 7th, Alexia challenged Jordynne Grace for the PROGRESS Women’s Title.

– October 25th, Alexia, Rosemary & Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne & Taya Valkyrie on Impact Wrestling.

– October 26th, Alexia lost to Madison Rayne on Impact Wrestling.

– November 2nd, Alexia competed in a 3-Way for the BW Three Pistols Title.

– February 21, 2020, Alexia defeated Nicole Savoy for the vacant Femmes Fatales Title.

– March 7th, Alexia defeated Jody Threat for the BW Women’s Title.