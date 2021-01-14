Sofía Castillo



Real Name: Sofía Ramírez Castillo

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 136 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 28, 1998

Hometown: San José, Costa Rica

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: August 6, 2017

Trained By: Team Vision Dojo

Finishing Move: Split Code Red

Biography

– Castillo moved to the United States at the age of 16 to begin training to become a professional wrestler.

– Castillo has used a few different name changes while wrestling which includes Maya Castillo & Sofía Maya Castillo.

– August 6, 2017, Castillo made her debut in a Battle Royal at BELIEVE 143.

– September 24th, Castillo lost to Amber Nova in the first round of the KOR Title Tournament.

– October 21st, Castillo & Anna Diaz defeated Chelsea Durden & Kaci Lennox at the CCW Fall Brawl ’17.

– January 3rd, Castillo challenged Salina de la Renta for the ACW Women’s Title.

– January 2018, Castillo stated in a interview that she is attending the Valencia College East Campus in Orlando, Florida, majoring in Sign Language Interpretation.

– February 3rd, Castillo lost to Kaci Lennox in the semi-finals of the USCW Women’s Title Tournament.

– February 6th, Castillo competed in the Girl Fight Broad Brawl Rumble.

– March 14th, Castillo defeated Kaci Lennox on GW Episode 54.

– March 17th, Castillo defeated Lexii Gomez on GW Episode 55.

– May 4th, Castillo & Aaron Epic challenged Amber Nova & Axx Clover for the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, Castillo competed in a 3-Way for the vacant IGNITE Women’s Title.

– June 5th, Castillo competed in a 4-Way for the PW2.0 Women’s Title.

– June 15th, Castillo competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant CWE Vixen’s Title.

– June 16th, Castillo defeated Skyler Moore & Arielle King in a 3-Way for the vacant GW Women’s Title.

– June 30th, Castillo retained the GW Women’s Title against Skyler Moore in a No Contest.

– July 7th, Castillo challenged Rocky Radley for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.

– July 14th, Castillo defended the GW Women’s Title against Raegan Fire.

– July 21st, Castillo retained the GW Women’s Title in a 3-Way Elimination with KiLynn King & Skyler Moore.

– September 1st, Castillo defended the GW Women’s Title in a 3-Way Elimination with Lexi Gomez & KiLynn King.

– September 6th, Castillo lost to Britt Baker at RISE Ascent.

– September 15th, Castillo defended the GW Women’s Title against Janai Kai.

– October 20th, Castillo defended the GW Women’s Title against Anna Diaz in a Anything Goes match.

– December 18th, Castillo defeated Marina Tucker at BELIEVE 174.

– January 4, 2019, Castillo defeated Kaci Lennox at BELIEVE 176.

– February 26th, Castillo competed in the Girl Fight Broad Brawl Battle Royal.

– July 26th, Castillo competed in a 3-Way for the vacant RIOT Women’s Title.

– September 6th, Castillo competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.

– October 26th, Castillo defeated Avery Taylor for the WXW Women’s Title.

– November 16th, Castillo defeated Blake Banks at BELIEVE 194.

– December 6th, Caribbean Fire (Castillo & Cisco Sucio) competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the OPW Intergender Tag Team Titles.

– December 13th, Castillo lost to Kaci Lennox in a match for the vacant SPW Women’s Title.

– December 21st, Castillo lost the WXW Women’s Title to Marina Tucker in a 3-Way.

– January 3, 2020, Castillo competed in the BELIEVE Dojo Rumble.

– January 15th, Castillo defeated Ellie at ACW Proving Ground.

– February 7th, Castillo & Ariel Dominguez competed in a 3-Way for the OPW Intergender Tag Team Titles.

– February 15th, Castillo challenged Marina Tucker for the WXW Women’s Title.

– March 7th, Castillo lost to Marina Tucker in a Ladder match for the vacant CCW Ladies Title.

– September 29th, Castillo lost to Allie Recks at WWN/ACW Proving Ground.