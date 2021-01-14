1/14/21 NXT UK Report

– The episode begins with a video package of A-Kid dominating the Heritage Cup & his Showdown tonight against WALTER for the NXT UK Heavyweight Championship.

– Commentators tonight are Nigel McGuinness & Alex Shepherd. The ring announcer is Francesca Brown.

***Match #1: Joe Coffey defeated Ed Harvey with All the Best of the Bells. During the match Harvey grabs the mic & says that he didn’t come here to be called Ed Harvey because I’m Sha Samuels, I’ve done this for 18 years! So as the match continued the commentators began calling him Sha Samuels.

– We see a announcement by Sid Scala regarding the tag team division. Pretty Deadly ask for a title opportunity & Scala says in two weeks they’ll be facing Oliver Carter/Ashton Smith, The Hunt & Morgan Webster/Mark Andrews in a 4-Way #1 Contendership match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

– We then see Rampage Brown & Dave Mastiff working out together. Mastiff says that he’s impressed with Rampage & he needs a real challenge. They’ve battled everywhere else but not NXT UK.

***Match #2: Tyler Bate defeated Sam Gradwell with the Tyler Driver ’97.

– We see Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith being told by Scala about their Tag match in 2 weeks. We see Ilja Dragunov speaking to Jack Starz at the Performance Center. Ilja asks Starz to have a match with him.

– Next up Jinny & Joseph Conners make their way to the ring. Jinny cuts a promo on how she defeated Piper Niven last week. She says Conners aligned himself with her because she’s a woman of wealth & money has connections. She then goes on to say that next week she’ll become the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. Kay Lee Ray then comes out & calls her funny because she’s the champion because she has taken everyone out that has challenged her. Jinny says Ray should thank her because after all she helped her retain her title & she should enjoy her last week as champion. Jinny & Conners leave the ring as Ray holds her title high.

– A video package airs of Eddie Dennis with his associates; The Hunt. He discusses the chaos of the upcoming 4-Way tag team match & how it’ll get them right back to where they wanted to be. Also mentions that they have unfinished business with Webster & Andrews.

– We see the tale of the tape for the upcoming match as A-Kid challenges WALTER for the NXT UK Heavyweight Championship.

***Match #3: WALTER retained the NXT UK Heavyweight Championship by defeating A-Kid.

*Opinion of the event is that all 3 matches are well worth the watch. Sha Samuels makes a great debut, it’s good to see Gradwell back after sustaining his injury years ago & WALTER works amazing with anyone.