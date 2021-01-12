Video: Drew McIntyre on having COVID-19

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but he says he has not had any symptoms.

As noted, WWE announced McIntyre’s coronavirus diagnosis earlier today and pulled him from the planned non-title RAW match against Randy Orton. McIntyre later appeared during RAW for two pre-recorded segments – one to address his COVID-19 diagnosis, and another to accept the challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

McIntyre noted in the segment seen below that he’s one of the fortunate patients as he’s had no symptoms. He also encouraged fans to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Alright, WWE Universe. Now I wish I could’ve been there with y’all tonight in the ThunderDome, but unfortunately, as I’m sure you’ve heard already, I tested positive for COVID-19,” McIntyre said. “Now I’m one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly. Don’t think you can’t catch it because you can. If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody and the only way we’re going to be able to stop this thing is by working together.

“So please… wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It’s not just to protect you, it’s to protect everyone and their loved ones. I’ll see you all really, really soon, but until then – stay safe.”

There’s no word on when McIntyre will be back in action, but he is not expected to miss the match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

Below is video of McIntyre’s coronavirus message, along with his response to the Goldberg challenge for the Royal Rumble.

