Updated list of entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches
Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.
Tonight’s RAW saw Brooke and Rose declare their spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. They then lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in tag team action.
There are now 24 open spots for the Women’s Rumble. Brooke and Rose join Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Bianca Belair as confirmed entrants.
The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 Superstars TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37
This is what makes the Rumble pointless these days, why tell us who will be in it? It ruins all the surprise we enjoyed from it. No surprise entrants this year, instead McIntyre will lose to Goldberg but win the Rumble. Yet 2 pointless PPV’s before WrestleLamia.
@Jill they never announced Edge’s participation last year, that came as a huge surprise, there’s only ever been one Royal Rumble where they announced all the participants, including the surprise ones, and that was back in 2002