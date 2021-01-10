New Day to dedicate a podcast to Jon Huber
A very special episode of #NewDayPod, dedicated to the life of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber, arrives tomorrow. https://t.co/vIpetxrN0d pic.twitter.com/GKQgFNwx7z
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2021
I’m glad Jon Huber has made this kind of impact amongst his peers. He deserves the love and respect. R.I.P. JON HUBER