Greg Hamilton’s fiance has Covid
Tonight was tough. my “fiancé” has COVID….I am “proposing” to her soon…but yes…I was not at my best tonight. I owe you all an apology. You Expect the best from me; and I should deliver. Tonight; I didn’t. I’m sorry; she is my everything. She is sick. And I’m not there.
— Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) January 9, 2021
Thank you all for the love and support; totally unexpected. Finally home, and Ari is resting in quarantine. I shared your support and she was incredibly grateful. And yes, she filtered this pic before she let me post it 🤣🤦♂️
Today is a great day to be kind to one another. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jsIdm34Nxs
— Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) January 9, 2021
I hope she recovers from it but I also hope that he is now quarantining too since he is around her and that he didn’t know about this before appearing on SmackDown.