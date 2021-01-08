WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature two title matches.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E will defend against Apollo Crews. This match was made after Crews quickly accepted an Open Challenge that Big E announced last week after helping him out with Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin.

SmackDown will also see Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for their titles. This match comes after Ziggler and Roode attacked the champs during a segment on last week’s show.

SmackDown should also feature more build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and fallout from last week’s show-closing segment that saw Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns toss Kevin Owens through a table.

