Video of Ben Carter’s first NXT UK match, more from NXT UK today

The big news coming out of the first WWE NXT UK episode of 2021 was the debut of Ben Carter. The international star from the UK recently signed with WWE after making appearances for AEW back in the summer.

Carter appeared for an interview with Noam Dar on his new Supernova Sessions talk show segment. This led to an interruption by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, who continues to claim his title as the real Cruiserweight Title, despite NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defending his here in the United States.

Carter ended up challenging Devlin for the title after a back & forth on Dar’s show. It was mentioned earlier in the segment that Carter would be making his in-ring debut next Thursday, but Devlin said he should face him this week in his debut instead. The match served as the main event and went almost 13 minutes. Carter was the standout Superstar in the bout, receiving praise on social media. The finish saw Devlin hit the Devlin Side to get the pin.

This week’s show also saw Jinny defeat Piper Niven to become the new #1 contender to NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Joseph Conners assisted Jinny in her win, and the two later revealed their new alliance. There’s no word yet on when Jinny vs. Ray will happen, but Ray later cut a promo on Jinny and said talent can’t be bought.

This week’s NXT UK show also featured a promo from Tyler Bate, who discussed his recent loss to Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid. Bate quoted Bruce Lee in the intense promo and it was later announced that he will make his return to action next Thursday against Sam Gradwell. This will be Bate’s second match since the NXT UK brand started back up from the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus last year.

As previously noted, next week’s NXT UK episode will also see A-Kid challenge NXT UK Champion WALTER for his title.

NXT UK this week also featured Pretty Deadly cutting a promo on NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, a vignette from Aoife Valkyrie, Dave Mastiff defeating Saxon Huxley, and more.

You can see highlights from this week’s NXT UK episode in the video below, along with vignettes from Bate and Valkyrie, plus a few more shots from this week’s episode.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT UK brand.

The POWER of @DaveMastiff is on display as he looks to battle back against @SaxonHuxleyUK on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/dcQQBVwb3C — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2021