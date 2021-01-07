Updated list of tag teams for the NXT Dusty Classic

Two new tag teams for the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been revealed. There are now 10 teams confirmed for the tournament.

As seen in the post-show video below, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott approached Jake Atlas and asked him to be his partner for the tournament. Atlas agreed after Scott promised there would be no shortcuts. Atlas and Scott have been feuding for the past several weeks and each Superstar has a singles win over the other going into the tournament.

It was also announced on last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil show that The Way will be in the tournament, represented by Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

On a related note, it’s now been confirmed that the Dusty Classic winners will receive a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch at a later date.

Next Wednesday’s NXT show will feature the first two matches in the opening round of the 2021 Dusty Classic – The Grizzled Young Vets vs. Ever-Rise, and The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango.

There’s no word on other teams being announced for the tournament, but the full brackets will be released soon. The first two Dusty Classic tournaments featured 16 tag teams, while the rest have had 8 teams. The following 10 teams are now official for this tournament:

* Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 Men’s Dusty Classic, and for details on the first-ever NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.