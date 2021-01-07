The Good Brothers make AEW debut, reunite with former Bullet Club members

The Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, made their AEW Dynamite debut last night at New Year’s Bash, coming to the aid of Kenny Omega.

There was a big brawl after Kenny Omega retained his title over Rey Fenix, with the returning Jon Moxley attacking Omega with a barbed wire bat. At that point, Omega’s buddies ran in to make the save as other members of the roster invaded the ring.

The Young Bucks eventually also joined the fray and aligned themselves with Gallows, Anderson, and Omega, reuniting The Bullet Club. After the smoke cleared, all five individuals held up the too sweet hand sign in the middle of the ring to end the broadcast.

All of them were part of The Club between 2013 and 2016 until Gallows and Anderson moved to WWE with BC leader AJ Styles.