Snoop Dog Does a Big Splash on AEW on TNT

Jan 7, 2021 - by James Walsh

Snoop Dogg had quite an impact on Dynamite, debuting a new remix of Cody’s theme and hitting a top-rope splash on Serpentico. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which was the first night of New Year’s Smash, Snoop accompanied Cody to the ring and debut the remix of Cody’s “Kingdom” theme.

Following Cody’s win over Matt Sydal, the former was attacked by Luther and Serpentico. Sydal gave Cody a hand and they fought the two off, then held down Serpentico as Snoop went to the top for a hesitant top-rope splash.

