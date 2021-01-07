Sasha Banks Reacts to Snoop Dog’s AEW Splash

Jan 7, 2021 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks reacted to her cousin Snoop Dogg, who made an attempt at a splash on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

She wrote: “Fam! We’re gonna have to work on this.”

One Response

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    January 7, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Nothing like a middle aged pothead in street clothes clearly afraid of heights! Go ‘head, Snoop! Do u! I ain’t mad atcha!

