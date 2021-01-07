Sasha Banks Reacts to Snoop Dog’s AEW Splash
In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks reacted to her cousin Snoop Dogg, who made an attempt at a splash on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
She wrote: “Fam! We’re gonna have to work on this.”
After that, you gotta go watch @GoBigShowTBS 🤯 @SnoopDogg showing out on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Nf5UL46Wam
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021
Nothing like a middle aged pothead in street clothes clearly afraid of heights! Go ‘head, Snoop! Do u! I ain’t mad atcha!