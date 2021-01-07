Mike Bennett takes a shot at Vince McMahon
I got fired because a Trump supporter said the virus was going to hurt his profits. Instead he made record profits. https://t.co/0tlk4wvtqv
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) January 7, 2021
You weren’t fired
Umm, yep he was. April 15, 2020, him and Maria were both laid off.
Mike, you got fired because for most of your contract you were in no condition to perform. Alongside this your wife got pregnant and you both publicly lobbied for your releases. It was a bad look to fire you at the time so they paid for your rehab, paid for your wife’s maternity and then showed you the door. Many who have lost their livelihoods during this pandemic could not claim to be so fortunate.
After the fact Mike Bennett can claim all he wants. Unfortunately, it’s not true. He shouldn’t hvae been brought back. Lacks storytelling talent. Dude when you get lemons in life make lemonade .
1) Yes both asked for their release, mainly because the bookers had them in a BS go nowhere angle
2) They were released among a wave of roster and payroll cuts. WWE did cite hardship due to the pandemic.
3) Rehab had been completed by the time they were both released.
@Bulldawg. Nope. Wasn’t fired. Was never an employee. Was released . My comment stands!
@Typo,
You’ve got to be trolling. He was under contract (as an independent contractor, as are all wrestlers in the WWE, technically, Roman Reings is not a WWE employee). However, he was fired by the WWE from his role as an independent contractor.
I’ll put it in simple terms. You hire a roofer. Roofer does his work, but you’re not happy with how the job is coming. You then chose to let him go and work with a different roofer. Even though the roofer was never your employee, you have in fact, fired him from the job you asked him to do.
Hopefully that clears things up for you. If not, then you are just here to troll.
It’s teetering on troll but he is technically right. You can’t fire an independent contractor, You can only release them From the contractual stipulations. You can’t fire them because they don’t technically work for you. What hes saying is technically by the letter