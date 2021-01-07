Kenny Omega On AEW Console Game Release Plans, How The Gameplay Will Work

On when the game will be available:

“We’ve kind of made a lot of promises, and we want this game to be not only fun, but we want this game to last for a long time. We want to make this game legendary … As you know, when games are rushed, they encounter a lot of bugs, they become almost unplayable and become a meme in themselves. We don’t want that to happen. We want people to have fun with this thing. We want people to be competitive with this thing.”

On the console game’s gameplay style:

“Taking a look at a complete simulation based wrestling game — the first thing that pops into my mind is Fire Pro Wrestling. That has a huge fanbase in its own right, however, I think there’s a lot of people that find that when you really take the simulation aspect and ramp it up too high, it eliminates the fun for people who just want to get in the game and mix it up with your buddies, and really feel the speed and the fun that some of the older games were able to provide.

Is it going to be a full simulation?

No. Do I want the players to feel like — when you’re doing the moves — that you’re controlling the actual wrestling character? Yes, that’s really important. I would expect speed in terms of the arcade play, but moves, countering systems, submissions, all that, to feel like how it would feel if you’re in the ring with your opponent.”