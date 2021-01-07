Joey Maggs



Real Name: Joseph Magliano

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 250 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 29, 1969

Date of Death: October 15, 2006

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Pro Debut: 1987

Retired: 1998

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Canadian Shocker

Biography

– Maggs also used the ring names Joey Maggliano, Joey Knight, Creature 1 & The Magnificent Magliano. He was also nicknamed Jumping & Hotshot.

– Maggs was known for his time in the USWA, WCW & the WWF. The titles he held include the MEWF Mid-Atlantic Championship

– SCW/GASW Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– USWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

– USWA World Tag Team Championship

– 1998, Maggs would retire from professional wrestling due to a nagging shoulder injury.

– October 15, 2006, Maggs passed away.