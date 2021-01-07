Joey Maggs
Real Name: Joseph Magliano
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 250 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 29, 1969
Date of Death: October 15, 2006
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Pro Debut: 1987
Retired: 1998
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Canadian Shocker
Biography
– Maggs also used the ring names Joey Maggliano, Joey Knight, Creature 1 & The Magnificent Magliano. He was also nicknamed Jumping & Hotshot.
– Maggs was known for his time in the USWA, WCW & the WWF. The titles he held include the MEWF Mid-Atlantic Championship
– SCW/GASW Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)
– USWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
– USWA World Tag Team Championship
– 1998, Maggs would retire from professional wrestling due to a nagging shoulder injury.
– October 15, 2006, Maggs passed away.