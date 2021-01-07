Impact’s viewership, photo of the new AEW TNT Championship belt

– Impact Wrestling on AXS TV pulled in 148,000 viewers on Tuesday, up 45,000 viewers from the previous week. The show did 0.04 in the 18-49 demographic and placed #140 on the cable chart. Impact had two weeks of Best Of episodes leading to a new episode this week. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Version two of the TNT championship was introduced last night on Dynamite after the original title was retired and given to Brodie Jr last week during the Brodie Lee tribute show. The new title has a black leather strap instead of red, but the same red ribbon where the word Champion is written remains. Everything else remains the same as the original TNT title. The TNT title will be defended next week as Darby Allin takes on challenger Brian Cage on night two of New Year’s Bash. AEW President Tony Khan proclaimed Brodie Jr as the “TNT champion for life” last week in the closing moments of Dynamite as he handed the original title to the eight-year-old.