Bateman has re-signed with ROH

Ring of Honor announced via Twitter:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Bateman has re-signed with the company: https://t.co/DiSv5wLHXc@tylerbateman666 pic.twitter.com/31Wnc0U6fm — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 7, 2021

Bateman made his ROH debut in September 2019. Shortly thereafter, he joined forces with Vincent in The Righteous, which has become one of the top factions in ROH.

The eccentric Bateman, who describes himself as a “handsome sociopath with violent tendencies,” is celebrating his 20th year in pro wrestling. Before coming to ROH, Bateman was one of the biggest stars on the vibrant Southern California independent wrestling scene.