“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Biopic In the Works

There is a biopic on ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper in the works.

Kyle Newacheck, who worked as a producer, director, actor, and writer on the popular ‘Workaholics,” shared the news during an interview with This Is Important Podcast.

He noted that The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions will helm the movie. Newacheck will work as the director on the project.

“The Rock’s company is doing ‘Rowdy’ Roddy, which I’m actually attached to now. They came to me with the idea of doing a ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper project. It’s with The Rock’s company and Jimmy Kimmel’s company. I am attached to direct it. They’re not looking for another director at this time because if, and when it gets made, I am the guy. We’re all about casting right now.”