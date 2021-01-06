Poll results: 2020 Year End Awards – Match of the Year

2020 Year End Awards: Match of the Year

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match) (23%, 88 Votes)

WALTER vs. Dragunov (NXT UK) (14%, 55 Votes)

Young Bucks vs. Hangman & Omega (Revolution) (11%, 41 Votes)

Edge vs. Orton (Backlash) (8%, 30 Votes)

Sasha vs. Bayley (HIAC) (7%, 26 Votes)

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (Smackdown) (6%, 25 Votes)

Mens Royal Rumble Match (5%, 19 Votes)

Stadium Stampede (Double or Nothing) (4%, 16 Votes)

Okada vs. Ibushi (Wrestlem Kingdom 14) (3%, 13 Votes)

The AEW Parking Lot Brawl (3%, 12 Votes)

Women’s WarGames Match (3%, 11 Votes)

Cole vs. Ciampa (Takeover Portland) (3%, 11 Votes)

Young Bucks vs. FTR (Full Gear) (3%, 10 Votes)

Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (Dynamite) (2%, 9 Votes)

Ladder Match at Clash of Champions (2%, 7 Votes)

Reigns vs. Uso (Payback) (2%, 6 Votes)

Okada vs. Takagi (G1) (2%, 6 Votes)

Broserweights vs. The Undisputed Era (Takeover Portland) (0%, 1 Votes)