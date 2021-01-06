NXT TakeOver announced for February
The next WWE NXT Takeover special has been announced for Valentine’s Day.
It was announced during tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special that the next NXT Takeover event will take place on Sunday, February 14.
The Valentine’s Day Takeover will take place from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and will air live on the WWE Network.
There’s no word yet on the full title for the first Takeover of 2021, or matches planned for the event, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.
Love is in the air… and so is pain. ❤️#NXTTakeOver streams LIVE on Sunday, February 14 at 7ET/4PT on @WWENetwork! #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/MRrhqIZnaj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
My guess is the full title would most likely be “NXT TakeOver: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” seeing as this TakeOver is on February 14th like the 1999 PPV St. Valentine’s Day Massacre: In Your House was and that 1999 PPV was the only other time WWE held an event on February 14th.