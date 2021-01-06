MLW Kings of Colosseum Tonight

– Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion will be a special presentation of Kings of Colosseum, which will air on YouTube at 7pm.

Match #1: Myron Reed will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Lio Rush.

Match #2: Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship against Mads Krügger.

Match #3: Jordan Oliver will face off against Simon Gotch in a Grudge match.

Match #4: The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) will defend the MLW World Tag Team Championship against The Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick & Leo Brien) in a Texas Tornado match.

* Card is subject to change