MLW Kings of Colosseum Results – 1/6/21

– The event opens up with the commentators Saint Laurent & Rich Bocchini discussing the card for the night

—

Match #1: *Bunkhouse Brawl for the MLW World Tag Team Championship*

The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) defended the titles against The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien & Michael Patrick) w/Aria Blake

– After the match the Von Erichs cut a promo saying they are ready for all challengers in 2021.

—

– We see a recap of how Filthy Tom Lawlor won the 2020 Opera Cup, he then cuts a promo on how much winning the tournament means to him.

– We also see that the Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver matchup tonight will be postponed due to Gotch not being in the building.

—

– We see promos from “the Man of the Hour” Lio Rush & then the World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed about the upcoming matchup.

Match #2: *MLW World Middleweight Championship*

Lio Rush defeated Myron Reed to become the new MLW World Middleweight Champion

– After the match Rush cuts a promo on saying he is the 25 year old piece of Gold & the Man of the Hour. He is the Middleweight Champion of MLW.

—

– We see a ad for Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island that is coming soon. Then Salina de la Renta will be the executive producer for Fusion next week. She announces that Los Parks will be challenging The Von Erichs for the MLW World Tag Team Titles next week and we also see that on January 20th, ACH challenges Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

– Myron Reed says he’ll do whatever it takes to get his title back and that’s Justice. But then Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch & Daivari attack them.

—

– We see Alicia Atout interviewing Alexander Hammerstone about his match tonight but then a promo interrupts and airs of Contra Unit with Josef Samael that the master assassin will take gold tonight.

Match #3: *MLW National Openweight Championship*

Mads Krügger vs. Alexander Hammerstone ended in a No Contest due to the referee throwing the match due to possibly a count out. The event then ends