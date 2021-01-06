Mick Foley wants Vince McMahon to remove President Trump from the HOF

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has apparently called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame.

Foley took to Twitter this afternoon, shortly after Trump’s speech at a rally in Washington, DC, and while he did not name the President, he seemingly asked McMahon to remove Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon,” Foley wrote.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, by Vince. Vince has been friends with Trump over the years, while Linda McMahon once worked in the Trump Administration, and remains a supporter.

You can see Foley’s full tweet below: