Mick Foley wants Vince McMahon to remove President Trump from the HOF
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has apparently called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame.
Foley took to Twitter this afternoon, shortly after Trump’s speech at a rally in Washington, DC, and while he did not name the President, he seemingly asked McMahon to remove Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame.
“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon,” Foley wrote.
Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, by Vince. Vince has been friends with Trump over the years, while Linda McMahon once worked in the Trump Administration, and remains a supporter.
You can see Foley’s full tweet below:
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2021
I second that.
Stick to being pro wrestlers, we have enough activists polluting everything else.
@Nolo Stick to being a silent user name on the internet. How can you tell someone to not voice there opinions when I have to listen to yours.
I’d be more interested in getting all nonwrestling personalities out as a whole than one specific person.
Donald Trump will be held as a specter over everyone the way the Joneses were in Orwell’s Animal Farm, while his opponents, “the pigs”, will be viewed as fine rulers. Literally the end of Animal Farm: “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which” … ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Oink oink.
Lol Vince isn’t removing Trump from anything. Don’t hold your breath. If anything, this crap will make him DEFINITELY want to keep him in there lol.
Mick needs another Cranial CT scan to check if he’s OK. I have concerns for his mental well being.
Linda McMahon and Family were some of Trump’s biggest financial backers. Not going to happen.
Just shows the hypocrisy of the entire McMahon family. They inducted Snuka knowing he had ties to a woman’s murder, and they inducted Trump despite his track record.
Yet they dragged their feet on inducting Chyna.
Not for nothing, The McMahons will remove Trump from the WWE HOF the exact moment the allow me in.