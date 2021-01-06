La Parkita



Real Name: Alberto Pérez Jiménez

Height: 4’9″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 15, 1975

Date of Death: June 29, 2009

Hometown: Tetla de la Solidaridad, Tlaxcala (Mexico)

Pro Debut: 1990

Trained By: Espectrito & Sangre Nueva

Finishing Move: Tope Suicida

Biography

– Espectrito is the older brother of Parkita & his twin brother Espectrito II.

– Parkita also was known as Gemelito Diablo, Amarillo, Payasito/Coquito, Octagoncito, Mini Nova, Mini Fresbee, Ninjita de Fuego & Voladorcito.

– Parkita was a mainstay in the promotions CMLL & AAA.

– June 29, 2009, Parkita & his twin brother Espectrito II were found murdered due to poisoning from eye drops.