La Parkita
Real Name: Alberto Pérez Jiménez
Height: 4’9″
Weight: 130 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 15, 1975
Date of Death: June 29, 2009
Hometown: Tetla de la Solidaridad, Tlaxcala (Mexico)
Pro Debut: 1990
Trained By: Espectrito & Sangre Nueva
Finishing Move: Tope Suicida
Biography
– Espectrito is the older brother of Parkita & his twin brother Espectrito II.
– Parkita also was known as Gemelito Diablo, Amarillo, Payasito/Coquito, Octagoncito, Mini Nova, Mini Fresbee, Ninjita de Fuego & Voladorcito.
– Parkita was a mainstay in the promotions CMLL & AAA.
– June 29, 2009, Parkita & his twin brother Espectrito II were found murdered due to poisoning from eye drops.