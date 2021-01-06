Jimmy Del Ray
Real Name: David Everett Ferrier
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 230 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 30, 1962
Date of Death: December 6, 2014
Hometown: Grove City, Pennsylvania
Pro Debut: 1985
Retired: 1997
Trained By: The Mighty Yankee
Finishing Move: Moonsault
Biography
– Del Ray also used the ring names Jumo Kenya, Jimmy Backlund, Jimmy Richland & Jimmy Graffiti. He used the nickname Gigolo.
– Del Ray was known for his stints in the WWF, Smoky Mountain Wrestling & minor appearances for ECW.
– Titles held by Del Ray include the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– FCW Junior Heavyweight Championship
– FMW World Light Heavyweight Championship
– IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship
– PCW Tag Team Championship
– PWF Light Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– SMW Beat the Champ Television Championship
– SMW Tag Team Championship (3x)
– USWA Tag Team Championship
– WING World Junior Heavyweight Championship
– December 6, 2014, Del Ray passed away due to a heart attack.