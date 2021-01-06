Jimmy Del Ray



Real Name: David Everett Ferrier

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 30, 1962

Date of Death: December 6, 2014

Hometown: Grove City, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 1985

Retired: 1997

Trained By: The Mighty Yankee

Finishing Move: Moonsault

Biography

– Del Ray also used the ring names Jumo Kenya, Jimmy Backlund, Jimmy Richland & Jimmy Graffiti. He used the nickname Gigolo.

– Del Ray was known for his stints in the WWF, Smoky Mountain Wrestling & minor appearances for ECW.

– Titles held by Del Ray include the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– FCW Junior Heavyweight Championship

– FMW World Light Heavyweight Championship

– IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship

– PCW Tag Team Championship

– PWF Light Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– SMW Beat the Champ Television Championship

– SMW Tag Team Championship (3x)

– USWA Tag Team Championship

– WING World Junior Heavyweight Championship

– December 6, 2014, Del Ray passed away due to a heart attack.