Jerry Blackwell



Real Name: Jerry Blackwell

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 474 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 26, 1949

Date of Death: January 22, 1995

Hometown: Stone Mountain, Georgia

Pro Debut: 1974

Retired: 1988

Trained By: Gino Brito

Finishing Move: Samoan Drop

Biography

– 1979, Blackwell competed in the World’s Strongest Man contest but had to withdraw due to an injury.

– Blackwell also used the ring names Crusher Blackwell, The Canadian Bumblebee & Sheik Ayatollah Blackwell. He was also nicknamed the The Mountain from Stone Mountain.

– Blackwell held the following titles throughout his career in which they include the AWA World Tag Team Championship

– CWA Super Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– January 22, 1995, Blackwell passed away due to complications from injuries sustained in a December 1994 automobile accident.