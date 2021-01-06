Jerry Blackwell
Real Name: Jerry Blackwell
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 474 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 26, 1949
Date of Death: January 22, 1995
Hometown: Stone Mountain, Georgia
Pro Debut: 1974
Retired: 1988
Trained By: Gino Brito
Finishing Move: Samoan Drop
Biography
– 1979, Blackwell competed in the World’s Strongest Man contest but had to withdraw due to an injury.
– Blackwell also used the ring names Crusher Blackwell, The Canadian Bumblebee & Sheik Ayatollah Blackwell. He was also nicknamed the The Mountain from Stone Mountain.
– Blackwell held the following titles throughout his career in which they include the AWA World Tag Team Championship
– CWA Super Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– January 22, 1995, Blackwell passed away due to complications from injuries sustained in a December 1994 automobile accident.