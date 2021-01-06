Fight Pit no longer taking place on tonight’s NXT?

It looks like the Fight Pit II bout has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil event.

The Fight Pit structure was scheduled to return tonight for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher, but the match has been pulled from the WWE website. Furthermore, the official NXT Twitter account has removed a recent tweet announcing the match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current New Year’s Evil card:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Opening match. Commercial-free from bell to bell.

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation