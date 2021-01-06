Cali Young

Real Name: Kristen Young

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: May 15, 1995

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Pro Debut: October 12, 2016

Trained By: OVW Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Golden Schoolboy Pin

Biography

– Young has also used the ring names Cali Collins, Cali, Callie, Cali Collins & Cali Ray (WOW). She also uses the nickname The Golden Girl.

– October 12, 2016, Callie made her debut in a Dark match by competing in a 3-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.

– November 5th, Callie challenged Rebel for the OVW Women’s Title.

– November 18th, Cali lost to Hayley Shadows in the Quarter Finals of the Girl Fight Title Tournament.

– December 3rd, Callie, LJ & Carlos Gabriel lost to Robbie Walker, Madi Maxx & Adam Slade at OVW Saturday Night Special Christmas Chaos.

– January 21, 2017, Callie lost to Madi Maxx at OVW Beatdown in Etown.

– February 4th, Callie, Chace Destiny, Lukas Jacobs & The Ringmaster defeated Dapper Dan Van Zandt, Houdini, Madi Maxx & El Stingray at OVW Saturday Night Special: All or Nothing ’17.

– April 12th, Callie challenged Madi Maxx for the OVW Women’s Title.

– April 19th, Callie competed in a 3-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.

– April 28th, Callie competed in a 5-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.

– May 13th, Cali defeated Madi Maxx for the OVW Women’s Title.

– May 29th, Cali competed against Angelina Love for the vacant FTC Women’s Title.

– July 1st, Cali lost the OVW Women’s Title to Mickie Knuckles.

– August 2nd, Cali & Kevin Giza defeated Mickie Knuckles & Sam Thompson on OVW TV.

– August 5th, Cali won a 4-Way Steel Cage at OVW Saturday Night Special: War Zone.

– September 2nd, Cali competed against Jaylee for the vacant OVW Women’s Title.

– September 13th, Cali, Adam Slade & Kevin Giza defeated David Lee Lorenze III, Jaylee & Randall Floyd on OVW TV.

– October 7th, Cali challenged Jaylee for the OVW Women’s Title.

– October 21st, Cali lost to Jessie Belle Smothers at RWA Bloody Harvest ’17.

– December 2nd, The Varsity Babes (Cali & Meg) defeated Jaylee & Jessie Belle at OVW Saturday Night Special: Christmas Chaos ’17.

– December 13th, Cali challenged Jaylee for the OVW Women’s Title.

– January 27, 2018, Cali lost to Jessie Belle Smothers at BCW We Need to Get at the Bottom.

– February 6th, Cali competed in the Girl Fight Broad Brawl Rumble.

– March 20th, The Varsity Babes defeated Tootie & Valerie at Girl Fight St. Paddy’s Melee.

– April 7th, Cali challenged Jaylee for the OVW Women’s Title.

– April 18th, The Varsity Babes defeated Jaylee & Valerie Vermin on OVW TV.

– April 27th, Cali competed in a Gauntlet for the OVW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Cali defeated Hayley Shadows for the OVW Women’s Title.

– May 30th, Cali & The Bro Godz (Colton Cage & Dustin Jackson) defeated Dimes, Jaylee & David Lee Lorenze III on OVW TV.

– June 2nd, Cali retained the OVW Women’s Title against Jaylee.

– July 7th, Cali lost the OVW Women’s Title to Jaylee in a Submission match.

– August 15th, Cali defeated Hayley Shadows on OVW TV.

– August 23rd, Cali & Jaylee defeated Katie Forbes & Meg on OVW TV.

– October 10th, The It Girls (Cali, Jaylee & Valerie Vermin) lost to Victoria, ODB & Megan Monroe on OVW TV.

– January 7, 2019, Cali Collins lost to Tessa Blanchard on Impact Wrestling.

– January 23rd, Cali defeated Jaylee on OVW TV.

– February 13th, Cali defeated Jaylee for the OVW Women’s Title.

– March 2nd, Cali lost to Madison Rayne at Impact Wrestling/OVW One Night Only: Clash in the Bluegrass.

– March 27th, Cali lost to Valerie Vermin on OVW TV.

– April 13th, Cali defeated Madison Rayne at Impact Wrestling/UCW Critical Transformation.

– April 26th, Cali & Maria James defeated Megan Bayne & Valerie Vermin at OVW Run for the Ropes ’19.

– June 1st, Cali lost the OVW Women’s Title to Megan Bayne in a 3-Way.

– August 3rd, Cali defeated Jessie Belle at OVW Saturday Night Special: After the Storm Settles.

– October 29th, Cali defeated Sarah the Rebel on OVW TV.

– January 4, 2020, Cali lost to Su Yung at FTC Heat WaveZ.

– January 18th, Cali competed in a 3-Way for the GLCW Women’s Title.

– February 18th, Cali competed in a 5-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.