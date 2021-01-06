Amy Rose agrees to a new contract with ROH

Jan 6, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that “The Diamond Diva” Amy Rose has re-signed with the company.

The Cuban-American star is the spokesperson for La Faccion Ingobernable and manager of LFI member Kenny King. In addition, she has competed in the women’s division on Future of Honor shows.

Rose trained for pro wrestling at Team 3D Academy before continuing her training at the ROH Dojo. She also has experience as an interviewer and ring announcer.

  1. Snip says:
    January 6, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    It a shame for Amy Rose that her namesake from the Sonic universe whom is pink hedgehog is more well known than the female wrestler thanks to comics, cartoons and videogames as if you Google “Amy Rose” you get the Sega character in the search results. You have to Google “Amy Rose wrestler” to get the ROH wrestler.

