1/6/21 AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Night 1 Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)

Daniels and Bowens start the match, but all eight men begin to brawl. The Bucks and SCU take advantage, and then Nick takes out the heels with a dive on the floor. Daniels goes for the Arabian Moonsault, but Bowens cuts him off and Evans and Angelico delivers shots to Daniels. Bowens keeps control of Daniels in the ring, and then tags in Caster. Caster and Bowens double-team Daniels and Caster goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Angelico tags in and stomps on Daniels. Evans tags in and stomps on Daniels as Angelico holds him. Evans goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Bowens tags in and delivers shots to Daniels. Bowens goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. All of the heels exchange tags and deliver moces to Daniels. The Bucks get sent to the floor as Angelico locks in a submission on Daniels. Daniels makes it to the ropes and Bowens tags back in. Daniels delivers elbow shots and drops Bowens with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Kazarian tags in, as does Angelico. Kazarian drops Angelico to the mat and goes for the cover, but Angelico kicks out. Evans tags in and takes control of Kazarian. Evans splashes onto Kazarian and goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out.

Bowens tags in, but Kazarian makes it to Matt to make the tag. Matt takes down Bowens and Evans, and then knocks Caster and Angelico to the floor. Matt takes everyone out with dives on the floor, and then delivers a Spear to Angelico. Matt slams Bowens down and dives onto Angelico and Caster on the floor. Nick and Matt hit RIsky Business on Bowens and Matt goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Matt power bombs Bowens into the corner as Daniels and Nick kick him. Kazarian drops Bowens with a DDT and Matt goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Nick tags in, but Caster kicks Matt in the face. Kazarian drops Caster and he and Nick hit the BTE Trigger on Bowens. Nick goes for the cover, but it is broken up. Evans tags in as TH2 double team Nick. Evans goes for the 630, but Nick gets his knees up. The Bucks double superkick Angelico and Evans and go for the Meltzer Driver. Nick gets pulled to the floor as Daniels tags in. Nick dives onto the floor and then Daniels and Matt hit the Best Meltzer Driver Ever on Evans and get the pin fall.

Winners: SCU and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Kazarian brings up the deal that he and Daniels made where they would break up if they lost again. He said tonight is not that night. Daniels says they have The Bucks’ backs every night, except the night they challenge for the titles. They all shake hands to end it.

—

Jon Moxley returns and makes his way to the ring. He says the business is unforgiving and takes things away sometimes. He says when that happens, you have to grit your teeth and come back. He says he has zero tolerance for shitty people and if he had things his way, he would beat down Kenny Omega and Don Callis with a crowbar. He says he fought for the sanctity of the AEW World Championship and it is not his business to interfere. He tells Omega that he will eventually get even, and then some. He says Omega will look into the eyes of the Devil and will beg for mercy when he realizes that he messed with the wrong guy.

—

Dasha interviews Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy backstage. Taylor says Trent will be out 4-5 months with a torn pec. Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford interrupt. Miro says that sucks for Trent, but it also sucks for Taylor because everyone knows Trent is the leader. Miro says Taylor can come do chores around his house, but Taylor challenges him to a match next week. Miro accepts, but says if he wins Taylor will become his young boy until after the wedding. Taylor accepts.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

The other members of The Inner Circle watch from the stage. Wardlow and Hager exchange shots and take each other down on the floor with a double clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wardlow is in control and tosses Hager across the ring a few times. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Hager comes back and drops Wardlow with a few shots. Hager drops Wardlow with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Hager goes for the Hager Bomb, but Wardlow dodges it. Hager locks in the ankle lock, but Wardlow kicks him in the face. Wardlow puts Hager on the apron and knocks him into the barricade. Wardlow gets Hager back into the ring and suplexes him. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Wardlow connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Hager rolls through and locks in the head-and-arm triangle. Wardlow makes it to the ropes, but Hager slams his head into the turnbuckle a few times. Hager locks in the head-and-arm triangle on the ropes, but Wardlow drops him down and delivers the F-10 and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

Private Party is backstage when Snoop Dogg walks up. Matt Hardy does as well and says they will not regret the decision to team with him. They ask him about the chair, but he says not to worry about it. He says 30% is a hefty fee, but it will pay off in spades. He says everything they asked for is in their contracts and they officially sign with him.

—

Brian Cage comes to the ring for his weigh-in, with the rest of Team Taz joining him. Darby Allin joins them, with the new TNT Championship. Tony Schiavone asks Cage to get on the scale, but Taz asks why Cage has to go first. Cage gets on the scale anyway and weighs in at 272 pounds. Allin weighs in at 170 pounds. Allin says he has dealt with shit his whole life from people like Taz. He says they all know how this ends tonight, so get to the fun part. Allin grabs his skateboard and Taz tells Schiavone to get out of the ring. The lights go out, and Sting makes his way out. Team Taz gets out of the ring as Sting joins Allin in the ring. Taz says he is sick of Sting and says Cage will take the title from Allin next week.

—

MJF is backstage with Jake Hager. He hypes Hager up and says he is still a bad ass. Hager says he almost dropped MJF when he walked in, but he is cool. They share a fist bump before MJF leaves.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Jurassic Express. They talk about what’s next for them, but FTR interrupt. They call Marko Stunt worthless and say -1 was right when he called Stunt a loser. Stunt says he will take Luchasaurus’ spot next week and kick their asses.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Cody Rhodes (w/Snoop Dogg) vs. Matt Sydal

Rhodes and Sydal exchange quick shots, and Sydal connects with a kick. Sydal drops Rhodes with an arm-drag and connects with a shot in the corner. Sydal goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Sydal takes Rhodes down with a Meteora on the stage and tosses him back into the ring. Rhodes comes back with a kick and follows with an uppercut. Sydal sends Rhodes to the apron, but Rhodes skins the cat. Sydal connects with a dropkick that sends Rhodes to the floor. Sydal follows, but Rhodes sends him into the barricade. Rhodes goes for a shot, but Sydal ducks and Rhodes hits Serpentico at ringside. Sydal tosses Rhodes back into the ring and goes up top. Rhodes dodges Sydal and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf. Sydal gets free, but Rhodes keeps control as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes is in control and drops Sydal to the mat. Rhodes goes for the moonsault, but Sydal dodges it and delivers a knee strike. Sydal goes up top and goes for the Shooting Star Press. Rhodes gets his knees up and drops Sydal with a reverse DDT. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal comes back and locks in a cross-face submission. Rhodes delivers elbows to get free, but Sydal delivers a few shots. Sydal runs the ropes, but Rhodes clotheslines him to the floor. Rhodes gets Sydal back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal comes back and takes Rhodes down and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes twice and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

-After the match, Serpentico and Luther get into the ring and attack Rhodes. Sydal comes back and makes the save. Snoop Dogg comes off the ropes and splashes Serpentico.

—

Match #4 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

Abadon attacks Shida on the stage and they fight for a bit before the referee can separate them. They get into the ring and the bell rings for the start. Shida comes back and takes Abadon down, and then delivers a basement dropkick. Shida delivers a few shots on the apron, but Abadon bites her leg. Abadon slams Shida into the barricade and then pulls her under the ring. Abadon emerges from under the ring with blood running from her mouth. Shida crawls from under the ring, bleeding from her neck. Abadon tosses Shida into the ring and delivers shots. Abadon delivers a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Abadon delivers more shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida comes back and suplexes Abadon down to the mat. Abadon comes back with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back with a roll-up, but Abadon kicks out. Shida delivers a running knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

—

Next week: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship, Chuck Taylor vs. Miro, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA World Women’s Championship, The Elite will be in action, Jurassic Express vs. FTR, and Kingston vs. PAC. Also, The Inner Circle reveal their New Year’s resolutions, and “The Waiting Room” will have Cody Rhodes as the guest.

Conti says she has a lot of respect for Deeb, but she is coming for the belt. She says she won’t be alone, and Anna Jay says Conti will have her and the Dark Order with her.

—

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) (w/Don Callis) vs. Rey Fenix

Omega takes control early and spikes Fenix. Omega runs the ropes, but Fenix comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Omega to the floor. Fenix kicks Omega in the face and drops him with another hurricanrana on the floor. They get back into the ring and exchange chops. Omega delivers a chop that sends Fenix to the floor, and then they exchange more shots on the floor. They exchange more shots on the floor, and Omega drops Fenix back-first on the apron. Omega keeps control of the match in the ring and goes for a back drop. Fenix lands on his feet and drops Omega to the mat. Fenix delivers a kick and chops Omega. Fenix delivers a shotgun dropkick that sends Omega to the floor. Fenix takes Omega down with a dive into the barricade. Fenix gets Omega back into the ring and delivers more shots, but Omega comes back with an elbow shot. Fenix comes back with double boots and drops Omega with a snap suplex. Fenix goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Fenix drops Omega on the apron and they go to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix keeps control and plants Omega to the mat. Omega comes back with a rising knee strike. Omega delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Omega delivers another V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel. Fenix counters with a reverse rana. Fenix goes to the stage, but Callis distracts him. Omega delivers a V Trigger, but Fenix comes back with a Thunder Driver. Fenix goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Fenix goes for a frog splash, but Omega gets his knees up. Omega delivers a Tiger Driver and connects with the V Trigger. Omega goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Omega hits the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega

-After the match, we see PAC being attacked by The Butcher and The Blade. Callis tells Omega to finish Fenix off. Jon Moxley comes out and hits Omega with a barbed wire baseball bat. Callis leaves the ring, but The Good Brothers rush the ring and attack Moxley. They lay Moxley out with the Magic Killer and continue the beat down. Omega beats Moxley with the barbed wire bat as Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. run out. Other guys at ringside do the same, but The Good Brothers send them all out of the ring as Omega hits some of them with the bat. They go back to the beat down on Moxley and The Young Bucks come to the ring. They take the bat and Garrison and Pillman hold Omega. Matt kicks Garrison and Gallows knocks out Pillman. Omega and The Good Brothers throw up Too Sweet and The Bucks join them to end the show.