Notes on Teddy Long, New Jack, Ted DiBiase, and Ken Shamrock

– Teddy Long is set to appear on RAW tomorrow for Legends’ Night.

– Happy birthday to ECW legend New Jack

– “The Million Dollar Man” announced…

This Tuesday January 5th at 7:00pm ET, I will be doing a Virtual Autograph Signing with @HighSpots. The video streams live on their Facebook page. Pre-order your items now at https://t.co/cwd39X8oe7 pic.twitter.com/uNAsBjqNRb — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 3, 2021

– Ken Shamrock via Twitter…

Went to a painting class in Reno

What a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/FDhipCxCHo — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) January 3, 2021

