Best Of Luke Harper episode to air on WWE Network in January

WWE will have a Best Of Luke Harper special airing on the WWE Network this month.

No date when this will premiere has been announced but the Harper episode will join other new Best Of episodes scheduled for January, including episodes on Roman Reigns’ championship matches, Attitude Era Royal Rumble matches, and Royal Rumble matches of the 2000’s.

WWE honored Jon Huber with an In Memoriam graphic at the start of Raw, NXT, and Smackdown, and several WWE Superstars wore a Brodie armband and made several references to him during the three shows. WWE also uploaded a five-minute video on their digital properties with WWE Superstars talking about Huber and what he meant to them.

Huber spent seven years working for WWWE between 2012 and 2019.