Updated: Sarah Stock Requires Surgery After Falling on Ice

Jan 2, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

In a post on Twitter, former WWE producer Sarah Stock revealed that she had to have surgery after suffering a fall on some ice.

She wrote: “Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It’s my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year.”

