Updated: Sarah Stock Requires Surgery After Falling on Ice
In a post on Twitter, former WWE producer Sarah Stock revealed that she had to have surgery after suffering a fall on some ice.
She wrote: “Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It’s my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year.”
Thank you all for the well-wishes. Surgery went smoothly and I’m on the road to recovery.
— Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) January 3, 2021