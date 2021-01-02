Giant Haystacks



Real Name: Martin Austin Ruane

Height: 6’11”

Weight: 685 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 10, 1946

Date of Death: November 29, 1998

Hometown: Camberwell, London (England)

Pro Debut: 1967

Finishing Move: Super Splash

Biography

– Ruane appeared in the films Quest for Fire (1981) and Give My Regards to Broad Street (1984).

– Haystacks is also known as Loch Ness Monster & Luke McMasters.

– Haystacks held the ASW British Heavyweight Championship

– BWF European Heavyweight Championship

– Stampede International Tag Team Championship (2x)

– In January 1996, Ruane debuted in the United States for World Championship Wrestling, under the ring name Loch Ness. He served as a member of The Dungeon of Doom and feuded with Hulk Hogan. However, the feud was short-lived, ending abruptly when Ruane was diagnosed with cancer and returned to Britain.

– November 29, 1998, Haystacks passed away due to lymphoma.