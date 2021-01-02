Giant Gonzalez



Real Name: Jorge González

Height: 7’7″

Weight: 450 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 31, 1966

Date of Death: September 22, 2010

Hometown: El Colorado, Formosa, (Argentina)

Pro Debut: May 19, 1990

Retired: December 8, 1995

Trained By: WCW Power Plant

Finishing Move: Chokeslam

Biography

– Gonzalez formerly played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks. He’s also a former actor.

– Gonzalez also went by El Gigante & El Yeti. He was nicknamed Super Giant.

– February 17, 1991, Gigante challenged Ric Flair for the WCW World Heavyweight Title.

– March 21st, Gigante defeated Big Cat Hughes at NJPW/WCW Starrcade ’91.

– April 30th, Gigante, Brian Pillman & Sting defeated Arn Anderson, Ric Flair & Barry Windham on WCW Power Hour.

– May 19th, Gigante defeated Sid Vicious in a Stretcher match at WCW SuperBrawl.

– July 20th, Gigante defeated Carl Nelson on WCW Worldwide.

– August 7th, Gigante & Brian Pillman defeated Kengo Kimura & Osamu Kido at NJPW Summer Night Fever in Nagoya.

– September 5th, Gigante won a Battle Royal at WCW Clash of Champions.

– October 27th, Gigante, Sting & The Steiner Brothers (Scott & Rick Steiner) defeated Big Van Vader, Abdullah the Butcher, Cactus Jack & The Diamond Studd in a Chamber of Horrors match at WCW Halloween Havoc ’91.

– December 29th, Gigante & Van Hammer lost to Dusty Rhodes & Richard Morton in a Lethal Lottery at WCW Starrcade ’91.

– March 8, 1993, Gonzalez defeated Virgil on WWF Superstars.

– April 4th, Gonzalez lost to The Undertaker by DQ at WWF WrestleMania IX.

– April 6th, Gonzalez lost to Tatanka on WWF Superstars.

– April 12th, Gonzalez defeated LA Gore on WWF Raw.

– August 29th, Gonzalez defeated The Vampire Warrior at USWA Caged Kings.

– August 30th, Gonzalez lost to the Undertaker at WWF SummerSlam ’93.

– September 1st, Gonzalez lost to Randy Savage at WWF on TSN.

– September 4th, Gonzalez challenged Jerry Lawler for the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Title.

– September 9th, Gonzalez challenged Jeff Jarrett for the USWA Heavyweight Title.

– August 3, 1994, Gigante defeated Nailz at NJPW G1 Climax ’94 – Tag 1.

– December 8, 1995, Gigante & Koji Kitao lost to The Great Shinja & Typhoon by DQ in the first round of the WAR One Night Tag Team Tournament.

– September 22, 2010, Gonzalez passed away due to diabetes & heart issues.