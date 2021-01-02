Giant Baba



Real Name: Shohei Baba

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 310 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 23, 1938

Date of Death: January 31, 1999

Hometown: Sanjo, Niigata (Japan)

Pro Debut: September 30, 1960

Retired: December 5, 1998

Trained By: JWA Dojo

Finishing Move: Neckbreaker Drop

Biography

– Baba was a professional baseball player before wrestling. He played for the Yomiuri Giants from 1955-1959 & signed but did not play with the Taiyo Whales.

– Baba is a co-founder of All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) which was formed in 1972. He served as the booker, promoter, head trainer & president of the promotion from its inception until his passing away.

– Baba also used the ring names Baba the Giant, Babyface Baba, Big Baba, Giant Zebra, Great Baba, Ishope Baba & Shohei Baba.

– Titles & Accolades won by Baba included the AJPW All Asia Heavyweight Championship

– AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship (3x)

– AJPW Champion Carnival ’73, ’74, ’75, ’77, ’78, ’81 & ’82.

– AJPW Open Championship League 1975

– AJPW Real World Tag League 1980 (w/Jumbo Tsuruta)

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League ’78 & ’80 (w/Jumbo Tsuruta)

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Distinguished Award (1977) (w/ Jumbo Tsuruta)

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Skill Award (1985) (w/ Dory Funk Jr.)

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Special Award (1988) (w/ Rusher Kimura)

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League East Sports Special Award (1991) (w/Andre the Giant)

– International Professional Hall of Fame (2021)

– Lifetime Achievement Award (Tokyo Sports)

– JWA World Big League (6x)

– NWA International Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA International Tag Team Championship (12x)

– NWA World Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2008)

– PWF Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– January 31, 1999, Baba passed away from liver failure from complications of colon cancer.