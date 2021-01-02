Giant Baba
Real Name: Shohei Baba
Height: 6’10”
Weight: 310 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 23, 1938
Date of Death: January 31, 1999
Hometown: Sanjo, Niigata (Japan)
Pro Debut: September 30, 1960
Retired: December 5, 1998
Trained By: JWA Dojo
Finishing Move: Neckbreaker Drop
Biography
– Baba was a professional baseball player before wrestling. He played for the Yomiuri Giants from 1955-1959 & signed but did not play with the Taiyo Whales.
– Baba is a co-founder of All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) which was formed in 1972. He served as the booker, promoter, head trainer & president of the promotion from its inception until his passing away.
– Baba also used the ring names Baba the Giant, Babyface Baba, Big Baba, Giant Zebra, Great Baba, Ishope Baba & Shohei Baba.
– Titles & Accolades won by Baba included the AJPW All Asia Heavyweight Championship
– AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship (3x)
– AJPW Champion Carnival ’73, ’74, ’75, ’77, ’78, ’81 & ’82.
– AJPW Open Championship League 1975
– AJPW Real World Tag League 1980 (w/Jumbo Tsuruta)
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League ’78 & ’80 (w/Jumbo Tsuruta)
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Distinguished Award (1977) (w/ Jumbo Tsuruta)
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Skill Award (1985) (w/ Dory Funk Jr.)
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Special Award (1988) (w/ Rusher Kimura)
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League East Sports Special Award (1991) (w/Andre the Giant)
– International Professional Hall of Fame (2021)
– Lifetime Achievement Award (Tokyo Sports)
– JWA World Big League (6x)
– NWA International Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA International Tag Team Championship (12x)
– NWA World Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2008)
– PWF Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– January 31, 1999, Baba passed away from liver failure from complications of colon cancer.