Frenchy Martin
Real Name: Jean Gagné
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 240 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 19, 1947
Date of Death: October 21, 2016
Hometown: Quebec City, Quebec (Canada)
Pro Debut: 1971
Retired: 1990
Finishing Move: Kneedrop
Biography
– Martin is the father of Frenchy Martin Jr. & the uncle of George Martel.
– Martin was also known as Don Gagné, Mad Dog Martin, The Destroyer, Francois Marquis, Masked Cyclops, Pierre Vigneault, Pierre Martel & Pierre Martin.
– Martin was a decorated wrestler & manager, he is well known as the manager for Dino Bravo in the WWF & his trademark sign “USA is not OK”.
– Martin held the following titles throughout his career and they include AGPW International Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– AGPW North American Tag Team Championship
– Canadian International Tag Team Championship (2x)
– ESA Maritimes Tag Team Championship (2x)
– IWA World Tag Team Championship
– NWA North American Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Pacific International Heavyweight Championship
– Stampede International Tag Team Championship
– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– WWC North American Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– WWC Tag Team Championship (4x)
– October 21, 2016, Frenchy passed away due to bladder & bone cancer.