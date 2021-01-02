Frenchy Martin



Real Name: Jean Gagné

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 19, 1947

Date of Death: October 21, 2016

Hometown: Quebec City, Quebec (Canada)

Pro Debut: 1971

Retired: 1990

Finishing Move: Kneedrop

Biography

– Martin is the father of Frenchy Martin Jr. & the uncle of George Martel.

– Martin was also known as Don Gagné, Mad Dog Martin, The Destroyer, Francois Marquis, Masked Cyclops, Pierre Vigneault, Pierre Martel & Pierre Martin.

– Martin was a decorated wrestler & manager, he is well known as the manager for Dino Bravo in the WWF & his trademark sign “USA is not OK”.

– Martin held the following titles throughout his career and they include AGPW International Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– AGPW North American Tag Team Championship

– Canadian International Tag Team Championship (2x)

– ESA Maritimes Tag Team Championship (2x)

– IWA World Tag Team Championship

– NWA North American Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Pacific International Heavyweight Championship

– Stampede International Tag Team Championship

– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– WWC North American Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– WWC Tag Team Championship (4x)

– October 21, 2016, Frenchy passed away due to bladder & bone cancer.