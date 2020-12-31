Triple H on NXT Year-End Award winners

Triple H continues to publicly praise Shotzi Blackheart.

The Game made a congratulatory tweet to Blackheart after she won the NXT 2020 Year-End Award for Breakout Star of the Year last night.

“A now award-winning breakout year for @ShotziWWE…. can’t wait to see what 2021 brings. Congratulations! #NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Triple H also praised Adam Cole last night for his Male Competitor of the Year Award, which he’s won for the past two years now.

He wrote, “Two years in a row with victories, title reigns, and incredible moments along the way. Congratulations to @AdamColePro on winning #NXTAwardMale! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT”

NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai won the award for Female Competitor of the Year last night, and then beat Cole for the Overall Competitor of the Year award. Triple H commented on Shirai leading the NXT women’s division.

“@shirai_io stands atop an immensely talented division as its champion and the #NXTAwardFemale winner of the year! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT,” he wrote.

You can click here for the full list of NXT 2020 Year-End Award winners. Below are Triple H’s full tweets:

Two years in a row with victories, title reigns, and incredible moments along the way. Congratulations to @AdamColePro on winning #NXTAwardMale! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/0c8A67nN7y — Triple H (@TripleH) December 31, 2020

